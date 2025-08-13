FANS GALLERY: A night to remember for Mansfield Town fans after away derby glory at Chesterfield

Just over 1,000 away fans joined in wild celebrations with their team at the end after Rhys Oates and Will Evans scored in each half with keeper Liam Roberts the hero with four huge saves in between the goals in the first derby clash between the sides for over seven years.
Here Chris and Jeanette Holloway picture some of the happy faces in the away section on a night to remember.
1. Mansfield fans during the Carabao Cup first round against Chesterfield FC at the SMH Group Stadium, 12 August 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Mansfield fans at the SMH Group Stadium. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway
