Fans divided over new boss John Dempster as Mansfield Town’s stuttering start continues

Mansfield Town supporters are getting worried over their poor early season results and new boss John Dempster is starting to come under fire from some quarters while being backed by others.

Rookie boss Dempster, a club stalwart, was appointed to replace the sacked David Flitcroft at the end of last season, but, despite some good signings and then a dreadful run of early season injuries and suspensions, it seems the manager’s honeymoon period is over with some supporters.

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Exeter, in which Mansfield failed to produce a shot on target, left Stags with only one win in all competitions and Kevin Kents Tasche said: “The squad is good, but there appears to be no plan at all. A good manager would definitely get a tune from this team.

“Instead we have Dempster, who is basically playing Flitcrofts system but with a side who only look half as fit and motivated.”

Edwinstowe Stags said: “In my opinion, this squad (when fit and not suspended) should contend for automatic promotion this season.

“I am unsure about the ‘togetherness’ factor under the new management team. Whatever, we have to start a string of good results (and, ideally, good performances too) immediately if we are to avoid being adrift of the pack. The next couple of games are crucial.

“Failure to get promoted will surely rupture the owners’ loyalty to JD and so the whole roundabout starts again.

“I wouldn’t have sacked DF, but that’s now history. On the other hand, the idea of killing of JD’s fledgling managerial career is unappealing, but just how long can the club afford to wait?”

Bobbystagsfan said: “If things don’t change in the next 6-10 games I think he will lose his job. It sounds harsh but that’s how football is these days.”

Georgefostersbeard said: “I am really disappointed by JD’s start, the lack of ambition shown in maintaining a squad that had failed two summers running, his choice of a similarly calm and quiet assistant manager and by the late introduction of substitutions. “That said, I think I have seen enough glimpses of a style of play to see what he is trying to achieve. The question is whether this is the squad and he is the man to lead it.

“I would look to bring in an experienced older and more experienced number 2 or director of football to support Dempster before sacking him.

“No quality manager is going to come to a club which gets rid of a manager after 7 games and no club which gets rid of people after 7 games is successful.”

However, Jmustag said: “It’s difficult to make any assessment with the amount of injuries we have and players not fit.”

Sandy Pate Best Stags agreed: “Whilst not being happy with the current situation, I do feel that Mr Dempster is currently caught between a rock and a hard place.

“The squad is down to the bare bones and we are struggling to put a team out of the quality which is demanded by the fans.”

Zygon2003 said: “Sorry all, but I think a lot of us has lost perspective.

“Many believe the Radfords are going to shake some money tree forever and we can just write off a summer transfer window, pay off Dempster, bankroll a new manager’s wage requirement and fund another January transfer window (any new manager will want his own players in).

“After what happened to Bury this week we have to remember we get an average crowd of about 3.5 thousand, probably make a pittance in profit, yet people on here are DEMANDING our very generous owners make a change and also fund this club forever.

“They chose Dempster. We have to back him for a bit.

“I find it weird that people who went through the Haslam and three amigos ownership believe we should just be so loose with money. We laugh at County fans being so daft.”