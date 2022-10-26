They were beaten 2-0 at Sandbach United on Saturday in the FA Vase First Round proper after a midweek Notts FA Senior Cup exit on penalties at Gedling MW after drawing the game 1-1.

“We went into the Sandbach game knowing we had to improve from our midweek performance against Gedling,” said joint boss Graham Furnell.

“The disappointing thing from our standpoint was were didn't register a meaningful shot on target until the 81st minute.

Kimberley MW joint manager Graham Furnell

“Credit to Sandbach, they were most certainly the better side on the day and were fantastic hosts post match as well.

“We were simply not at the races and myself and Ant (Ward) can't quite put our fingers on why.”

Kimberley welcomed back James Shaw, who had been missing for a couple of games, after he managed to get 45minutes into his legs midweek with no reaction.

Also returning after a long lay-off was Ryan Wheatley, but George Atwal was not in the squad due to the terms of his loan from Mickleover. “

The game started scrappily with competitive Sandbach picking up two yellow cards in the opening 10 minutes.

On 42 minutes, with the home side growing into the game and both wingers looking a real threat, Roberts beat keeper Rigley to the ball and put it on a plate for Tyler Barnes to tap home from one yard.

Despite having had a man sent off two minutes earlier Sandbach bagged a second on 75 minutes as the impressive Cain found himself in space between the two centre backs and curled a delightful shot into the top corner.

“We felt we should have had a penalty on the stroke of half-time with a rash tackle and in the melee the Sandbach keeper charged out his six yard box and threw a Kimberley player to the ground,” said Furnell.

“In fairness to the referee all his attention was on the ball, but the linesman was in-line with the incident and swiftly made his way onto the pitch, which we assumed to get the attention of the ref, but no conversation was had.

“Even getting them in during the interval we felt a couple of tweaks and we were back in the game, but sadly not this was despite Sandbach going down to 10 men.

“With Kai Moore looking break the defensive line, he was brought down with the ref deciding it was by the last man. More worryingly was Moore was left unconscious on the floor with both clubs physios racing onto the pitch to tend to him.

“After five minutes of real anguish, he was stretchered off the pitch to applause from everyone in attendance.

“We're still awaiting the Veo footage to understand what actually happened, but the most important thing is Kai made it back to the dugout before the end of the game, albeit with a swollen face and nasty marks to his eye and nose.”

Selston were due to play Sleaford away in league action in midweek before Saturday's tie at Boston.

Moore will be unavailable for selection due to concussion protocol.