FA Cup progress was just reward for recent displays said Mansfield Town matchwinner Stephen McLaughlin

Mansfield Town FA Cup hero Stephen McLaughlin said today's hard-earned 1-0 Second Round win at Stevenage was just reward for their last three superb displays that had seen them lose all three without scoring.

As a Manchester United fan, he is also hoping Monday's draw will bring a tie against the Red Devils home or away.

Stags were poor in today's first half but hung in there and won it thanks to McLaughlin's second half volley.

“I am very happy and very pleased,” he said.

Stephen McLaughlin celebrates his winner during the Emirates FA Cup second round match against Stevenage FC at The Lamex Stadium, 30 Oct 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We didn't play very well but we are in the hat which is great for the lads.

“The ball came down and I hit it clean and it went straight through the bodies.

“I was over the moon – the first goal of the season for me, hopefully that continues now as well.

“It's brilliant to score right in front of your travelling fans and give them something to cheer about.

“We were not good enough at home against Stevenage in the first half and we were not good enough here today either for whatever reason.

“But we got in at 0-0 at half-time and this is football.

“The last three games we have played unbelievably well and come away with nothing. Today we didn't play great and we won.

“That sums up football. You just stay in the game.

“We felt like we were back to ourselves in the second half. We defended comfortably after scoring the goal. I didn't think they would score, we were very solid.”

He added: “It hadn't been falling for us recently but all of us have been here before. “We have an experienced squad and we know if you keep producing the right football, stuff always happens for you.

“We got our rewards tonight for the last couple of weeks.”

Now Stags await Monday night's big Third Round draw and McLaughlin said: “We would now like anyone at home. I am a Manchester United fan so it would be nice to get them and turn them over and I would love a trip to Old Trafford too.

“I would love to draw a big club though, of course, you want to go as far as you can in the competition.”