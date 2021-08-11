FA Cup progress for Sherwood Colliery after win at Boston

Ryan Ingram (far left) sees his shot find the net at Boston.

After a tight game at Debdale Park on Saturday, the Wood travelled knowing they would need to be disciplined and patient. A fine summer evening, a healthy crowd, a lovely playing surface and an impressive stadium set the scene.

As in the first game, Sherwood settled the better of the two teams and dominated early possession, however chances were few and far between, indeed the first opportunity fell to Harry Limb of Boston who was thwarted by Josh Turton who saved at the onrushing striker’s feet in the 21st minute.

The Wood responded, a one-two between Gaz Curtis and Tim Gregory won a corner kick. Gregory then sent a 30-yard effort towards the top corner only to see Tobias Portas tip the ball over.

The Boston goalkeeper then saved from Charlie Taylor’s header form the resulting corner kick, then Will Norcross tried his luck from distance but his shot was off target.

Boston had a good five-minute spell and Limb saw an effort hit the post as Boston kept the ball alive in the Sherwood penalty area.

The Wood regained composure and control as the half ended, Curtis saw a shot blocked after an excellent run down the left by Norcross and right on half-time Ryan Ingram found some space in the penalty area following a corner kick and managed to arrow his shot home from an acute angle to give The Wood a 1-0 half-time lead.

The second half saw Sherwood try to get an early second goal to take the game away from the hosts. Norcross dragged a shot wide after linking with Lewis Belgrave. Gaz Curtis almost got on the end of a Tim Gregory cross before Gregory again tried from range which was well saved.

He was denied again after another rapid counter-attack, just delaying his shot and seeing it blocked.

As the game entered its final 15 minutes, Boston threw men forward in an attempt to force an equalising goal but other than the occasional long throw-on needing to be dealt with, Turton and the excellent back four were rarely troubled.

A fine night for The Wood who are learning very quickly that step five football is a tough business.