FA Cup heartache for Teversal

A first appearance in the Emirates FA Cup for five years ended in heartache for Teversal on Saturday, even though their opponents were reduced to ten men.

Returning to the world-famous competition in their centenary, Teversal fell two goals behind by the 50th minute of their Extra Preliminary Round tie at home to Loughborough University.

But they were given hope when Loughborough’s Dan Hanson was sent off 14 minutes from time when receiving his second yellow card for kicking the ball away. And they grabbed a real lifeline in the last minute of normal time when a ball into the 18-yard box led to Matt Wilkinson heading into the top corner.

However, despite nine minutes of injury-time, Teversal could not force an equaliser as the visitors’ defence, led by outstanding skipper Joel Bonner, held firm to book a place in the next round where they will entertain Cleethorpes Town on Saturday, August 21.

Loughborough, who play in the Premier Division of the Midland League, passed the ball around with purpose and enjoyed a high percentage of possession. Their fine performance was marred only by what the hosts described as “unsporting simulation” and diving antics that the referee failed to clamp down on.

Indeed Teversal felt it was a dive by striker Joe Boachie that earned his side a 16th minute penalty which he himself tucked away to give Loughborough the lead.

Loughborough continued to control the tempo of the first period and doubled their lead five minutes into the second when Boachie fired in an effort that goalkeeper Rio Alberry had covered at his near post, only for the ball to take a wicked deflection and totally wrongfoot him.

Such bad luck for Teversal was compounded when they lost two players, Luke Fisher and Brandon Clarke, to knee injuries.

TEVERSAL LINE-UP -- Alberry/ Allen, Travis, Smith, Fisher, Laister, Griffiths, Wilkinson, Fletcher, O’Donnell, Brown. Subs: Cartwright (for Fisher 40), Clarke (for Brown 45), Lavelle (for Clarke 70), Summers, Pride, Briggs.