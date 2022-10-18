FA Cup draw 'terrible' for Mansfield Town fans says boss Nigel Clough as Stags face quick return trip to Barrow

Stags only made the 370-mile round trip 10 days ago and now face the long haul again after two years of being drawn away at Sunderland at this stage.

Stags were the last ball to be picked out in last night's televised draw and Clough said: “You get down to those last few balls and there is Chesterfield still in there and getting them at home would have been nice.

“We were just hoping to be at home. Going away at Barrow or Chesterfield is a different prospect.

Stags salute their fans after the win at Barrow almost two weeks ago.

“I think that's the second time in two or three seasons we have been the last ball out and when you're down to that last two, you're thinking please just draw us at home for the supporters when there was just us and Barrow left.

“I think it's a terrible draw for our supporters. The difference between home and away is massive and we'd just been up there 10 days ago and now we have to make the trek again.

“For us, it's our job but for supporters it's another four hours travelling on the bus there and back. It is a long old trek and it would have been nice to be at home.”

He added: “The FA Cup is our next priority after the league and it would be nice to get through a couple of rounds and get some prize money, but it's going to be an unbelievably tough ask going up to Barrow, but we want to get through.

