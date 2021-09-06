FA CUP DRAW: Sherwood Colliery, Alfreton Town, Worksop, Basford discover opponents

The draw for the FA Cup's second qualifying round has been made.

By Duncan Browne
Monday, 6th September 2021, 1:34 pm
The FA Cup. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Action will take place on Saturday, September 18.

Winners will receive £3,375 in prizemoney with losing teams pocketing £1,125.

The winners of Sherwood Colliery and Buxton will entertain the winners of Rushall Olympic or Stafford Rangers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Alfreton Town travel to the winners of Hednesford Town and Cleethorpes Town.

Worksop Town are away at Bromsgrove Sporting and Basford United travel to Mickleover.