With 19 non-league sides in the draw, made at Wrexham's Racecourse Ground by Mickey Thomas and Jermaine Beckford, the Stags had high hopes of an easier passage into the potential big time of Round Three or at least a home tie.

But Stags fans will still be excited by the prospect of a day out at iconic Hillsborough – and Mansfield have twice won away at Sunderland and once at Doncaster Rovers on the road in this competition in the past two seasons.

With it being so close, Mansfield are guaranteed to take a huge following and, with a big gate expected, can expect a decent amount of money from their share of the day’s gate.

Destination Hillsborough for Mansfield Town.

The Owls knocked out Morecambe 2-0 on Saturday to extend their current run to seven games unbeaten and sit third in League One.

The Stags progressed to Round Two on Saturday after Oli Hawkins' goal earned them a hard-fought 1-0 win away at Barrow in their First Round tie, netting the club £41,000 in prize money.

It is also a return to Sheffield for Stags boss Nigel Clough who used to manage Wednesday’s big rivals Sheffield United.

The draw also sent Buxton away to Bracknell Town or Ipswich Town, Chesterfield away to Weymouth or AFC Wimbledon and Torquay United or Derby County away to Newport County.

A total of 40 teams will compete in the Second Round before Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition in Round Three.