Will Norcross hits the winner. Pic by Ryan Crockett.

After an encouraging midweek performance at Grimsby Borough, The Wood made just one change, Ricky Starbuck replacing the injured Ryan Ingram.

From the opening exchanges it was clear that both sides were looking to win the game.

Sherwood went close after 14 minutes, Klarke Greenham seeing the ball cleared off the line.

The hosts forced visiting goalkeeper Ben Townsend into a good save which forced a corner kick as The Wood continued to threaten as they began to get on top.

That changed after 31 minutes when Ewan Robson lost an important challenge in the midfield and Josh Turton scored after a Handsworth counter.

Sherwood responded well and levelled just before half-time when Klarke Greenham scoredwith an excellent finish.

The second half started in the same manner, Will Norcross was thwarted when through on goal while at the other end Leon Howarth was stopped in his tracks by Jobe Shaw.

Sherwood took the lead after 56 minutes, Ethan Wiesztort involved in the build up and it was Greenham that found space to finish from eight yards.

The lead was short lived, Mitch Dunne levelled the game only a minute later as he found space to score.

The game was great to watch and The Wood were given a golden chance to restore the lead only two minutes later as they were awarded a penalty kick for handball.

Will Norcross stepped up but his effort -though struck with power – cleared the cross bar.

The Wood kept up the pressure and eventually it told as a swift attacking move down the right ended with Norcross making amends for his missed spot-kick with a sublime finish.

Mitch Dunne hit the crossbar but Handsworth were reduced to 10 men after 86 minutes as substitute Sam Essien was dismissed for a second yellow card.