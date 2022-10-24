He replaces boss and majority shareholder Spencer Fearn, who announced he was leaving the club last week.

Rockley is an UEFA B Licence Coach as most recently the manager of Eastwood CFC.

He has coached for 14 years and has held coaching positions at Carlton Town, Rainworth Miners Welfare, Coalville Town and Clipstone.

New AFC Mansfield manager Paul Rockley.

He said: “I am delighted to accept this job. Working with Spencer and the NEFA programme is one of the main reasons myself and my staff accepted this opportunity, to develop these players and to progress the club forward with a clear identity and philosophy of how we see the game. I look forward to meeting the playing squad and working with them.”

Fearn said: “I have spoken to Paul a few times this week and he is a good guy who knows this level of football and a higher level as well. He is an experienced coach and a manager recently at Eastwood as well.