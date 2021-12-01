Ian Deakin the manager.

“I don't believe I ever had an injury-free season apart from when I was young and coming through the youth system,” he said. “That is when you're at your fittest.

“I've had some horrific ones to be honest.

“The most recent one with my knee ultimately ended my career.

“I had nine operations on my right knee and had sepsis twice. It nearly killed me.

“I was in hospital about three months and they had to reverse the operation. I was in a bad way with that.

“It was a cruciate ligament injury that went wrong and ended up finishing my career. It got infected and they could not get rid of the infection. It was a torrid time.

“I have also snapped my Achille's tendon as well – they are probably two of the worst injuries you could have late on in your career. But there's not much I have not had and most of it later on.”

Deakin believes joining Stags in 2013 proved too much for his body.

“The start of it was probably when I came to Mansfield,” he said.

“The demands of coming back into full time football and the pressure that puts on your body told on me at 28.

“I had done some hard yards in the non-league as well and taken some bangs.

“But I don't regret anything. I had a good career, won a lot of things, and was successful. I have had some great experiences.