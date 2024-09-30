Exeter City trip postponed as Mansfield trio again receive international call-ups

Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League One match away to Exeter City on Saturday, 12th October has been postponed due to more international call ups to three of Stags’ players - Lucas Akins (Grenada) Keanu Baccus (Australia) and Ben Waine (New Zealand).

A rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

Supporters who have purchased tickets for the match can automatically use their tickets for the rescheduled fixture or claim a refund at the Stags’ ticket office, in person or via telephone (01623 482 482, option 1).

It is the second Stags game to be called off due to call-ups with the trip to Wycombe Wanderers still to be rearranged from last month and Stags now facing a gruelling midweek haul to Devon.

Akins, who is currently trying to shake off an injury, scored twice for his country on last month’s international weekend,

