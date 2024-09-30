Exeter City trip postponed as Mansfield trio again receive international call-ups
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course.
Supporters who have purchased tickets for the match can automatically use their tickets for the rescheduled fixture or claim a refund at the Stags’ ticket office, in person or via telephone (01623 482 482, option 1).
It is the second Stags game to be called off due to call-ups with the trip to Wycombe Wanderers still to be rearranged from last month and Stags now facing a gruelling midweek haul to Devon.
Akins, who is currently trying to shake off an injury, scored twice for his country on last month’s international weekend,
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.