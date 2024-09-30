Exeter City trip postponed as Mansfield trio again receive international call-ups

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League One match away to Exeter City on Saturday, 12th October has been postponed due to more international call ups to three of Stags’ players - Lucas Akins (Grenada) Keanu Baccus (Australia) and Ben Waine (New Zealand).

A rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

Supporters who have purchased tickets for the match can automatically use their tickets for the rescheduled fixture or claim a refund at the Stags’ ticket office, in person or via telephone (01623 482 482, option 1).

It is the second Stags game to be called off due to call-ups with the trip to Wycombe Wanderers still to be rearranged from last month and Stags now facing a gruelling midweek haul to Devon.

