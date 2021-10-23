Exeter City come from behind to extend Mansfield Town’s winless run

Mansfield defender Farrend Rawson attempts a header on goal at Exeter this afternoon. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

The Stags defender rose highest to head the Stags into a 50th lead and put Mansfield on course for a first win since mid August.

But Timothee Dieng headed Exeter level in the 61st minute before Matt Jay broke Mansfield hearts in the 83rd minute, leaving the visitors without a win in 14 games in all competitions.

It left Nigel Clough’s side still desperately searching for a first win on the road this season.

Ollie Clarke produced a smart block to deny Lyle Taylor as Mansfield comfortably held their own in the opening stages.

The Stags did suffer a momentary scare in the sixth minute after Clarke’s slip saw Owura Edwards race clear only for Farrend Rawson to come to the rescue with a crucial clearance.

The visitors threatened in the 11th minute, James Clarke delivering a dangerous cross towards Jordan Bowery but Josh Key was in the right place to clear the danger.

With precious few opportunities during the opening half an hour, a swift counter-attack by the visitors ended with Harry Charsley rolling a tame effort straight at Cameron Dawson.

At the other end Jay burst forward only to see his deflected effort bring a sprawling save out of Nathan Bishop.

The best chance of the half arrived in the 36th minute as Charsley swung over a cross from the right and Bowery rose highest to head narrowly wide.

Seemingly fired up by a half-time team-talk, Exeter started the second half brightly and Jay forced Bishop into a smart save low down to his left.

The let-off proved pivotal as the Stags went up the other end and took the lead.

Stephen Quinn curled in an inviting free-kick and Hawkins found the bottom corner with an inch-perfect header.

Bowery then wasted a chance to double the Stags’ lead just past the hour mark after sprinting clear only to dwell on the ball and allow Key to recover.

Exeter used the let-off as motivation to haul themselves back into the game with a well-worked equaliser.

Padraig Amond made an instant impact after coming off the bench, hooking a cross to the back post where Dieng sent a free header into the back of the net.

Even worse was to follow when Archie Collins crossed for Jay to send a header past Bishop at the far post as Mansfield suffered that sinking feeling again.

EXETER: Dawson, Key, Sweeney, Hartridge, Daniel, Collins, Dieng, Taylor (Amond 60), Edwards-Owura (Brown 65), Jay (Ray 90), Nombe. Subs not used: Brown, Caprice, Atangana, Coley.

STAGS: Bishop, J Clarke, Rawson, Hawkins, Burke, Lapslie (Johnson 85), Charsley, O Clarke, Quinn (Sinclair 87), Bowery (Maris 63), Oats. Subs not used: Shelvey, Forrester, Law, O’Toole.

REFEREE: Sam Purkiss.