Exertions in muddy cup win at Barrow will probably see Mansfield Town makes changes for Bradford City visit

“It took quite a bit out of us because of the conditions and the physical side of the game. We defended heroically,” he said.

“Running around in those conditions is very heavy on the legs.

“It's not something we're used to as you don't play in those conditions. There is not a lot of mud around in modern day football - but we saw some on Saturday.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough - head count for Bradford visit tomorrow

“So we will see how everyone is. We do have a few players fresh. Will Swan didn't feature and Hiram Boateng is back from suspension.

“Ollie Clarke and Anthony Hartigan only played 45 minutes too, so they shouldn't be too badly affected. It is the people who were out there for the full 98-100 minutes that we normally play these days.”

He continued: “Training becomes very light between the two games.

“Ideally you would want a clear week after a game like that to recover properly. We don't have that luxury so let's crack on and have a go at Bradford on Tuesday.

“I think there will be enforced changes due to injuries.

“Stephen Quinn and Stephen McLaughlin both came off injured. They are probably 50-50 at the moment.

“But I don't think we have a weakened side when we change it, just a different side.

“I think the squad is very evenly balanced in terms of ability.”

Bradford lost 1-0 at home to Harrogate Town in their FA Cup clash on Saturday and, after a win at Salford City, have drawn their last three League Two games, sitting sixth, three places above Stags but only ahead of Clough's men on goal difference – as are Carlisle and Salford.

“Bradford have good quality,” said Clough.

“You talk about squads, look at the strength of their squad. They probably have two and a bit teams they can put out.

“They're not absolutely flying at the moment. I think the biggest danger tomorrow is their reaction from losing at home in the FA Cup on Saturday.”

Clough said two ex-Stags strikers could pose the biggest threat.

“Andy Cook and Vadaine Oliver are big threats in the air and neither started on Saturday,” he added.

“They are a good side with a good manager and they will have a big following there as well.

“There is always big expectations with Bradford with the size of club they are and the following they have. It makes it difficult.

