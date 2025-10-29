Exciting times at Mansfield Town and the story is just beginning believes keeper Liam Roberts

Mansfield Town goalkeeper Liam Roberts believes it is an exciting time to be part of the club and that their story is only just beginning.

The 30-year-old summer signing from Millwall has kept two clean sheets in the last three games as Stags rose to eighth in League One ahead of this Saturday's home FA Cup first round clash with League Two strugglers Harrogate Town.

“It is a pleasure to be a part of this group. They are brilliant boys and a great coaching staff,” he said.

“I think I have done well but there are always things you can improve on.

“My persona is that I always want to get better – I don't want to rest on my laurels.

“But it has been going well, I am not afraid to admit that.

“That is my standard now and I have to keep on driving those standards day in, day out and ultimately keep performing on the pitch.

“I am absolutely loving it here. The club is a credit to itself and the fans have been absolutely insane with me - and all of us to be honest. Home and away they have been incredible.

“They really spur us on and really give us a chance in the game.

“We just need to keep on winning games and see where we end up.

“It is a really exciting time to be a part of the Stags, and if I am brutally honest I think it is only just beginning here as we still have lads to come back from injury to come back into the group.

“We just need to make sure we are consistent now and keep driving the standards on the pitch, so keep supporting us and we will see where we go.”

Stags saw off Plymouth Argyle 2-0 on Tuesday night with Will Evans putting them ahead after only six minutes and Jordan Bowery sealing it near the end, though Roberts had a huge save to make between those two goals to prevent Tegan Finn levelling from close range.

“I think it was a great performance from everyone involved,” he said.

“Against Wigan on Saturday I think as a group we were disappointed to only come away with a draw.

“So three points against Plymouth gives us confidence going into the FA Cup game on Saturday.

“Will is a credit to himself and his family. He works tirelessly day in, day out and you can see it on the pitch. He is always doing it.

“We have all the faith in the world in him, and it's showing now.

“He has had chances this season that he has been disappointed not to take – he will be open and honest about that.

“But he has dug in deep, kept his work rate up to its maximum and is now getting the rewards.”

On his second clean sheet in three games, Roberts said: “In the last two games I think the defence have been really solid in front of me which gives me confidence.

“I try to enthuse them and give them the confidence that I am behind them and we can go and win games.

“On Saturday I think Wigan had one chance and they scored it. There are not many times that happens.

“We had clear cut chances against Plymouth from which we could have been two or three up at half-time.

“We knew they would come back out with a reaction and we had to ride the storm a little bit.

“With my save against Plymouth, I was in the right place at the right time.

“That's what I am here to do. I am the last line of defence and luckily it stayed out.

“It was a bit like the penalty at Luton where it just happens to hit you and stays there and you have to flick it away again.

“Obviously when we got the second goal it settled me.

“I was absolutely delighted for Jordan as he plays here, there and everywhere but is always wanting to score goals.

“We have an incredible group. They come in and do their work and when they get their chances they take it.”

He added: “Our consistency on the pitch is better now but I still think we can improve on when we come out for a second half.

“The last two games we have come back out 1-0 up and, although complacency is the wrong word, we need to settle back into the rhythm quicker as we know teams will come back out firing.

“So we need to pre-empt that and come up with a game plan.”