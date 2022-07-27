Excitement building as Kimberley MW take on Step 5 football for the first time

“We are looking forward to it,” he said.

“It's great for the club and great for the town.

“We also venture into the FA Cup in a couple of weeks time.

Champions Kimberley are ready for their first season at Step 5.

“It's an exciting couple of weeks – a good start to the season and a good barometer of where we're at.

“We haven't made too many changes – we never intended to. We have brought in a couple of new faces. We have lost a few but that's always going to be the case.

“It's looking all right and we expect to be competitive this season. We are not looking at aims and targets at this stage.

"We know what that league is all about. We know it has big budgets and we will work on a game by game basis to start with and see where we get.”

The UCL Division One champions ended pre-season this week with a 2-1 win over Basford United Community, a 4-0 victory at Blidworth Welfare and a 3-0 win against a Notts County academy side.

“It's been good and gives us a good footing, but pre-season is pre-season and means nothing until we kick off on Saturday,” said Ward.

“We don't know too much about Skegness. We will take them as they come.

"We will speak to people in the week who might give us a bit more of an insight – we have done our homework.”

In the same division, local rivals Eastwood CFC are away at Sleaford Town (3pm) in their opener and Selston at Melton Town (7.30pm).

Selston, who lost 6-1 in a friendly at Carlton Town last weekend, have signed 21-year-old attacking midfielder Duke Masters, who has impressed in two friendlies.

Eastwood ended pre-season with a 3-3 draw with Hallam and go to Sleaford without David Leak and Joe Harrison (holidays) and slight injury doubts surrounding McKenna Parton and Cal Jones. Louis Anthony is suspended.