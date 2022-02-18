Billy McEwan in Stags act5ion against Brighton in 1977

McEwan was an influential midfielder in Stags' 1976/77 side that won promotion to Division Two, but 10 months on was allowed to move on to Peterborough United.

He scored three times in 23 appearances in the promotion season and played nine more games the following year before heading to London Road.

He was back at Mansfield in July 2008 just after the Stags had been relegated to the Conference and surprisingly given a three year contract to get them back up.

Billy McEwan signs for Stags.

But results did not go his way and he was sacked in December after only five months at the helm.

Stags were just a point off the relegation zone when the axe fell and had only picked up four points from 10 games, losing four in a row with home attendance dwindling down to the 1,400 mark.

Born in Cleland, Scotland, McEwan started out with Hibernian and also played for Blackpool, Brighton, Chesterfield, and Rotherham in his career of 361 league games.

Before becoming Stags boss he was manager at Sheffield United, Rotherham United (where he won the Division Four title), Darlington and Darlington plus two spells as caretaker boss amid a nine-year stay at Derby County.

After Mansfield McEwan was appointed as technical director of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association in March 2010 and a month later made manager of Antigua Barracuda.

He left this position in March 2011 and three years later was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Mansfield Town today tweeted: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of our former player and manager, Billy McEwan, aged 70.