Ex-Stags boss Paul Cox takes on new job

Paul Cox. Photo: Peter Short

The 50-year-old - who has won two league titles as a manager, including the Conference Premier with the Stags - moves to the Jakemans Community Stadium from National League North rivals Kettering Town, who he has guided to eighth in the table, a point behind the Pilgrims with a game in hand.

Cox has also previously managed Eastwood Town, Torquay United, Barrow and Guiseley as well as Kettering.

Cox won the 2012-13 Conference Premier with the Stags and the 2008-09 Northern Premier League title with the Badgers.

His number two while at Mansfield was former United boss Adam Murray.