Ex-Sheffield United and Brighton & Hove Albion star happy to be working with Nigel Clough again at Mansfield Town

The 32-year-old played under Clough both at Sheffield United and on loan at Burton Albion earlier in his career, with Stags bringing the two back together again on transfer deadline day last week.

And now Murphy is ready once again to repay Clough’s faith in him.

He said: “A lot attracted me to the club. It’s very forward-thinking club that wants to progress and obviously having worked with the manager before I know what he wants and it was a good opportunity to come down and have a new challenge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Nigel Clough is good to work under. He’s very fair and if you work hard for him he’ll work hard for you on and off the pitch so you want to repay him and all the staff.”

Murphy can play across the front line and believes his versatility will be an asset to Stags as the season reaches its climax, particularly once he has adjusted to a new level of football.

He said: “It’s something I’ve done throughout my career, playing up front, wide left or in the number ten position so I’m sure the manager will know where to put me.

“I’m not sure what to expect from League Two. Obviously I’ve never played in this division before, having played in every other league, but I’m not looking at other teams, I’m looking at ours and what we can do and hopefully we can go and win some games.

“I’ve got my own individual targets but everyone knows the club’s target and we’ll be working towards that.”

Murphy. who also has two Scotland caps, has over 500 career games to his name, with long spells at Motherwell, Sheffield United and Brighton & Hove Albion in particular, although injury problems have limited his game time in more recent seasons.

But he hopes to use his experience to Mansfield’s benefit overall.

He said: “I’ve had a bit of a stop-start season with a few injuries but I’ve still got a lot in the tank and am ready to go from now until the end of the season.

“Hopefully I can pass on some experience to the younger players. I’m not the loudest person in the changing room but you can set examples by what you do on the training pitch and if you go out every day and train properly it might rub off on some people.

“The club wanted me which is always nice and I had a good look at them and they’ve obviously been doing well and on a good run and hopefully we can keep it going.