Ex-Nottingham Forest captain hands out awards to Sherwood Colliery

Former Nottingham Forest captain, and cult hero, Chris Cohen, presented three accolades to Sherwood Colliery at Nottinghamshire FA’s annual grassroots football awards.

Held at Forest’s City Ground home, the ceremony honoured many clubs, individuals and volunteers who keep the game ticking over in local communities across the county.

One of the awards for the Mansfield Woodhouse-based Sherwood club went to their reserve team who won their league title and county cup last term. They were represented by assistant manager Ian Birtley, and players Liam West, Jordan Pickering and Keenan Leeds.

Meanwhile, Chris Wilcock won the groundsman of the year trophy, Shawn Wade took home the supporter of the year award, and Eric Sipson was named runner-up in the volunteer of the year category.