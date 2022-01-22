Matt Green in his Mansfield Town days.

Striker Green, a promotion winner who is among Mansfield' s all-time top scorers over two spells with the club, recently quit Northern Ireland side Linfield to be able to spend more time with his family.

At 35 years old, he told Chad he wanted to find a club nearer home so he could be nearer his family and after signing for Gloucester, he smiled: “I am happy to move back down south.

“All my career I’ve been moving up and down the country as a pro.

“It’s nice to remain full time and play my football closer to my family.

“I've just got to get fully fit and start banging in goals again now.