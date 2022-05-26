Ex-Mansfield Town star Danny Rose links up again with Steve Evans at Stevenage

Rose saw his dreams of a Wembley final with Northampton Town dashed over two legs by Mansfield Town and days later he was released by the Cobblers after they announced their retained list.

The 28-year-old spent two seasons with Northampton following his move from Mansfield Town in 2020 but only scored seven times, often finding himself on the bench.

The forward netted 44 goals in 164 games for the Stags, enjoying his best goalscoring years under Evans.

Danny Rose - released by Northampton Town and now back with Steve Evans at Stevenage.

“I am delighted to get it over the line,” said Rose.

“As soon as the season finished, the move was something I wanted to make happen and now I can’t wait to get started.

“I have worked with the gaffer before at Mansfield, I know what he’s about and I played the best football of my career under him.

“I scored a lot of goals for his team, and hopefully I can do it again this season at Stevenage.”

The striker adds to Evans’ attacking options and becomes Stevenage’s fourth summer signing after Michael Bostwick, Aaron Chapman and Mansfield Town transfer window target Carl Piergianni earlier this week.

Rose was among seven players leaving the Cobblers, while captain Joseph Mills has retired.