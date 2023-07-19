Ex-Mansfield Town loanee Riley Harbottle leaves Nottingham Forest to join Hibernian on a permanent deal

Hibs have paid an undisclosed fee for the 22-year-old centre half and given him a three year contract.

Stags boss Nigel Clough had been interested in having Harbottle back this season, having signed Harbottle's fellow Forest loanee Will Swan on a full time basis, but believed the Reds wanted him to go out on loan higher up the divisions.

However, Harbottle has now ended up north of the border and wrote on social media: “NFFC where do I start?“A dream come true! 16 years at this amazing football club has come to an end. I can’t put into words what it has meant to play and be a part of this amazing club. The memories I have will stay with me forever.

Mansfield Town defender Riley Harbottle celebrates his first half goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Tranmere Rovers FC at Prenton Park, 18 Feb 2023 Photo credit : Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“To all the staff, players and managers I have worked with it has been a pleasure. Lastly I want to thank the fans for their support. Love you Reds.”

Harbottle's only two Forest first team appearances came in the EFL Cup in the 2021/22 campaign, though he did make the first team bench also.

Harbottle enjoyed an excellent season on loan at Mansfield Town, where he made 37 appearances and scored six times as the League Two side narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

Harbottle has skippered Forest at U18 and U23 level and also had an earlier, brief loan spell with Wealdstone in the Vanarama National League.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson said: “Riley is a young defender with a lot of potential and we’re delighted to bring him to the club.

“He has good pedigree coming from Nottingham Forest’s academy and impressed with Mansfield last year.

“He’s a talented young player that we believe we can develop and he adds strength in depth for us at centre back. Everyone is looking forward to working with him.”

Meanwhile, Mansfield Town are also north of the border at their five-day pre-season training camp.

And they came up against Scottish opposition yesterday when they took on SPFL Championship side Aidrieonians in a practice match at St Andrews and beat them 8-0 with a hat-trick for Lucas Akins and one each for James Gale, Stephen Quinn, Aaron Lewis, Hiram Boateng and Calum Macdonald.