Ex-Mansfield Town keeper Jason White back at AFC Mansfield for second spell

Jason White - back at AFC Mansfield.

The 37-year-old Sutton-born White brings a wealth of experience to the Forest Town Arena, also turning out for outfits such as Gainsborough Trinity, Shirebrook Town and Scarborough Athletic.

White made 53 league and cup appearances for The Stags, including a memorable performance against then Championship side Stoke City in the 2005 League Cup before going on to have a decorated non-league career,

His arrival marks boss Phil Buxton's first signing since becoming the AFC Mansfield manager and he said: “I’m really looking forward to working with him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve brought him in for his experience and knowledge of the game.

“He will add quality to the squad and bring experience and guidance to the younger players around him.”

White twice won promotions with the Bulls under boss Rudy Funk, initially from Division One in 2016 before helping them to the Northern Premier League in 2018.

White will be in the mix for the Bulls' pre-season friendlies which begins with a home fixture against Sheffield FC on 3rd July.