Ex-Mansfield Town, Derby County, Wigan Athletic and Burton Albion star is named Alfreton Town boss

Jake Buxton is Alfreton Town's new boss.

Alfreton Town have confirmed the appointment of Jake Buxton as their new first team manager.

Buxton, 40, enjoyed a long career in professional football with Mansfield, Derby County, Wigan and Burton Albion, and is currently the head coach of the Rams’ under-21 side. He also had a short spell on loan with Alfreton in 2003.

He will remain in that role on a part-time basis while a replacement is found, but will now be the man entrusted with trying to improve Alfreton’s fortunes as he replaces Billy Heath, who left with the club in the relegation zone last month.

Alfreton Town chairman William Rush said: “We’re thrilled Jake’s chosen to return to Alfreton and build something special.

"He checks every box in terms of ability and experience, but above all stands out for his character. Jake cares about winning and doing things the right way.”

Buxton added: “I’m delighted to be offered the opportunity to manage Alfreton Town and thank you to both Derby County and Alfreton Town for making it happen.”