Ex-Mansfield Town defender Alex Baptiste joins Doncaster Rovers

Former Mansfield Town defender Alex Baptiste, now aged 33, has signed for Doncaster Rovers.

Baptiste, who spent the last two seasons at Queen’s Park Rangers in the Championship, left the Stags for Blackpool in 2008.

He had made almost 200 appearances in all competitions and scored six goals before the club was relegated from the Football League.

Baptiste then had a fine career in the Championship and Premier League, helping Blackpool to the top flight and scoring in their opening match at the highest level.

The versatile defender, who can play as a centre back or full back, also played for Middlesbrough, Bolton Wanderers, Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United.