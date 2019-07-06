Ex-Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft is frontrunner for Doncaster Rovers job

Former Mansfield Town manager David Flitcroft is said to be the frontrunner for the vacant hot seat at Doncaster Rovers.

But ex-Rovers defender Darren Moore is now also said to have expressed interest and will provide Flitcroft with stiff competition for the job.

Any appointment of Moore, out of work since being harshly shown the door by West Brom on 9th March – when the Baggies were in fourth place in the Championship – is likely to prove popular with Rovers supporters.

The League One club have a ‘strong shortlist’ of candidates wishing to become Grant McCann’s successor, according to chief executive Gavin Baldwin and Rovers will start interviews on Monday and Tuesday, with a view to making an appointment later in the week.

Ex-Oxford United chief Michael Appleton – who lost out to Paul Dickov when Rovers appointed a new manager in May 2013 – and Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson have also been mooted as potential candidates.

Flitcroft was sacked my the Stags in May for failing to get them over the promotion line for the second successive season after their penalty shoot-out elimination to Newport County in the League Two play-off semi-finals.

Doncaster were left without a manager when McCann left to take the Hull City job in the Championship.

Rovers CEO Baldwin said: “We have had strong interest and taken references across all levels.

“We did not choose for Grant to leave, but it’s our job to ensure we come out the process in a better position than we went into it and we are extremely optimistic.

“We have worked hard to talk to people across football at all levels about possible candidates to give ourselves the best chance of the best possible manager.”