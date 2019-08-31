Ex-AFC Wimbledon chairman believes Mansfield Town were 'deprived' promotion by Bury's over-spending

A former chairman of AFC Wimbledon believes Mansfield Town were unfairly denied promotion last season due to Bury fielding players 'they could not afford'.

Eric Samuelson believes Bury's demise wasn't helped by paying over the odds for players that may have helped secure promotion, but whose salaries have since contributed to the club being expelled from the EFL this week and left likely to be liquidated.

And with Stags boss John Dempster having already said how situations like Bury's shouldn't be allowed to happen, Samuelson believes there should be rules put in place to prevent similar situations occurring again.

He said: "What's wrong about this situation, whilst feeling incredible sorry for Bury, is that they got promoted playing players that should not have been playing for them and that deprived Mansfield of an automatic promotion spot. Bury fans have suffered a dreadful effect.

"Mansfield fans have not been very well dealt with. They have lost out on something they should have had because Bury had players that shouldn't have been playing because they could not afford them.

"The reason that the EFL rules are not good enough is the fault of the 72 clubs. The clubs do not always send the most senior people to the meetings and so the EFL cannot always engage with the real people who make the decisions. The rules that failed the fans at Bury and Bolton are down to the 72 clubs and if they don't do something about it then perhaps someone from outside should introduce a licensing system."

"Clubs dropping from League Two to the National League is usually due to something being bad about the club that needs putting right."