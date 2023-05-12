News you can trust since 1952
Every League Two teams record with the ref in the 2023/23 season and the one side who didn't have a single red card - where Mansfield Town, Salford City, Bradford City, Stockport County, Northampton Town and Carlisle United rank - picture gallery

There’s more than just skill and being the best team when it comes to winning a game of football.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th Feb 2023, 08:39 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 12:01 BST

One of those factors is definitely keeping your discipline and avoiding any game-changing red cards after a moment of madness.

Around League Two this season there were 1,827 yellow cards, 30 double bookings and 39 straight red cards. Just one of the 24 teams managed to avoid a red card this season.

Mansfield picked up four red cards, two double bookings and two straight reds.

Here are the best and worst disciplined sides this season, with information being provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

You can get more Stags news, here.

Y: 105 DB: 0 R: 3

1. AFC Wimbledon - 120 pts

Y: 105 DB: 0 R: 3 Photo: James Chance

Y: 87 DB: 3 R: 3

2. Leyton Orient - 111 pts

Y: 87 DB: 3 R: 3 Photo: Pete Norton

Y: 84 DB:1 R: 3

3. Northampton Town - 102 pts

Y: 84 DB:1 R: 3 Photo: Pete Norton

Y: 79 DB: 3 R: 2

4. Swindon Town - 98 pts

Y: 79 DB: 3 R: 2 Photo: Dan Mullan

