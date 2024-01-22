There are some pretty big grounds in League Two right now, grounds that wouldn’t be out of place in the Premier League.

Wrexham, Notts County and MK Dons all boast big grounds with League Two grounds having a total capacity of 271,538 with a league capacity average of 10,862.

But which club’s have the smallest and biggest grounds. Here we rank each stadium from smallest to biggest.

(The stats are provided via the footballgroundmap.com website.)

