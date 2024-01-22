News you can trust since 1952
The One Call Stadium has a capacity of 9.186.
The One Call Stadium has a capacity of 9.186.

Every League Two stadium ranked by capacity and how Mansfield Town's One Call Stadium compares to AFC Wimbledon, Walsall, Crewe Alexandra, Wrexham, Stockport County and Newport County - picture gallery

There are some pretty big grounds in League Two right now, grounds that wouldn’t be out of place in the Premier League.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th Jun 2023, 10:59 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 13:16 GMT

Wrexham, Notts County and MK Dons all boast big grounds with League Two grounds having a total capacity of 271,538 with a league capacity average of 10,862.

But which club’s have the smallest and biggest grounds. Here we rank each stadium from smallest to biggest.

(The stats are provided via the footballgroundmap.com website.)

Let us know which are your favourite grounds to visit around the league and why via our social media channels.

3,800

1. Wetherby Road (Harrogate Town)

3,800 Photo: Pete Norton

4,256.

2. Holker Street (Barrow)

4,256. Photo: Pete Norton

5,057

3. The Crown Ground (Accrington Stanley)

5,057 Photo: George Wood

5,108.

4. Peninsula Stadium ( Salford City)

5,108. Photo: Clive Brunskill

