Every League Two club's record transfer fee and where Mansfield Town, Bradford City, Stockport County, MK Dons, Doncaster Rovers, Swindon Town and Salford City rank - picture gallery
Some cash will most certainly be splashed but not like in days gone by.
Most clubs are unlikely to break the level of their current record signings. Four clubs – Bradford, Doncaster, MK Dons and Notts County – have all spent over £1m on players before.
Salford’s record transfer could have been paid by a personal bank loan, coming in at £7,000 for Jordan Hulme.
But how does every club rank against their rivals?
Here we have the answers courtesy of the www.transfermarkt.co.uk website.