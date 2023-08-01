News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town have odds of 5/2 to go up this season.

Every League Two club’s promotion odds with Betfair and the price you can get on Mansfield Town, Wrexham, Notts County, Stockport County, Bradford City and Salford City - picture gallery

Mansfield Town have been installed as joint fourth favourites for promotion with Betfair.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 1st Aug 2023, 07:00 BST

They have been give odds of 5/2 to finally crack the elusive promotion push.

Wrexham (5/6) and Stockport (5/4) are the favourites to win promotion to League One, while Notts County are 13/8

Other contenders for promotion include Gillingham, Bradford and MK Dons.

At the other end of the League Two table, Crawley are 5/2 favourites to go down, with Harrogate 10/3 and Colchester 9/2

You can get all the latest Stags news here.

5/6

1. Wrexham

5/6 Photo: Jan Kruger

5/4

2. Stockport County

5/4 Photo: Alex Livesey

13/8

3. Notts County

13/8 Photo: Eddie Keogh

5/2

4. Gillingham

5/2 Photo: Pete Norton

