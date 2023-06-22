News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town have won 3 of their last 10 opening day fixtures.
Every League Two club's opening day record for the last ten seasons and how Mansfield Town, Notts County, Colchester United, Swindon Town, MK Dons and Walsall fare - picture gallery

Mansfield Town will kick the season off with an away day at Crewe.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 14:00 BST

Stags tasted a 2-1 success in last season’s fixture and will be looking for more of the same.

Mansfield have a mixed back over the last decade with three wins and three defeats on the opening day – the same record as Crewe.

That is according to research by the OLBG group.?

Here is the record for every League Two side over the last ten seasons.

You can get all the latest Stags news here.

W3 D2 L5

1. Accrington Stanley

W3 D2 L5 Photo: Naomi Baker

W3 D4 L3

2. AFC Wimbledon

W3 D4 L3 Photo: Andrew Redington

W4 D1 L5

3. Barrow

W4 D1 L5 Photo: Pete Norton

W3 D6 L1

4. Bradford City

W3 D6 L1 Photo: George Wood

