Mansfield Town will kick the season off with an away day at Crewe.

Stags tasted a 2-1 success in last season’s fixture and will be looking for more of the same.

Mansfield have a mixed back over the last decade with three wins and three defeats on the opening day – the same record as Crewe.

That is according to research by the OLBG group.?

Here is the record for every League Two side over the last ten seasons.

You can get all the latest Stags news here.

1 . Accrington Stanley W3 D2 L5 Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

2 . AFC Wimbledon W3 D4 L3 Photo: Andrew Redington Photo Sales

3 . Barrow W4 D1 L5 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Bradford City W3 D6 L1 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales