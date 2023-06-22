Every League Two club's opening day record for the last ten seasons and how Mansfield Town, Notts County, Colchester United, Swindon Town, MK Dons and Walsall fare - picture gallery
Mansfield Town will kick the season off with an away day at Crewe.
Stags tasted a 2-1 success in last season’s fixture and will be looking for more of the same.
Mansfield have a mixed back over the last decade with three wins and three defeats on the opening day – the same record as Crewe.
That is according to research by the OLBG group.?
Here is the record for every League Two side over the last ten seasons.
