Every club's average crowd as 4.4m fans flock to League One games this season - where Mansfield Town, Lincoln City, Wrexham, Stockport County and Reading rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 9th Sep 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 11:50 BST
Stags have played out to sold out crowds all season with fans loving League One football.

League One football for next season is not certain yet, but one thing for certain is that Stags fans will be packing out the One Call for the rest of the season.

Mansfield’s average crowds of course don’t come anywhere near the league’s big-hitters but they certainly stack up well against comparable clubs.

Around the league 4.435m fans have watched games this season at an average crowd of 9,952 as we enter the business stage of the season.

So how do the average crowds at Stags compare to teams around them? Here we take a look at the crowds for every League One side, running from highest to lowest. (Figures are the external website footballwebpates.co.uk and are correct as of March 25)

You can get more Stags news, here.

26,262

1. Birmingham City

26,262

21, 427

2. Bolton Wanderers

21, 427

18,760

3. Huddersfield Town

18,760

14,569

4. Charlton Athletic

14,569

