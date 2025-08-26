Everton away is a dream come true for Mansfield Town striker Will Evans

Mansfield Town striker Will Evans would love to become the first away striker to score at Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium tomorrow night in Stags' big Carabao Cup Second Round clash as he achieves a childhood dream.

Evans has already had the thrill of scoring against Manchester United, who he supports, in a cup tie for Newport County. But he believes tomorrow could surpass that for him as Stags become the second visitors to the new ground.

“As a Manchester United fan that was a massive one for me, but going for an away day at Everton at what will become an iconic ground in years to come, you feel this one might just top that,” he said.

“It would be nice to be the first away player to score there and put yourself in the history books.

Mansfield Town forward Will Evans (11) celebrates his second half goal during the Sky Bet League One match against Leyton Orient FC at the One Call Stadium, 23 Aug 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“As a kid you do dream of big games like this and coming into the game late I never really thought it would happen.

“I got a taster of playing the big clubs at Newport when we played Brentford and Manchester United, but they were both at home. You could almost say that slightly levels the playing field.

“Going away is going to be a much bigger task than it already is.

“Hearing this draw you get that butterfly feeling and a pinch yourself moment – it will be such a historic day.

“Hopefully we can give a good account of ourselves and nick a goal to become the first away team to score there.

“We just have to play the game and not the occasion.

“The noise will be something I have never experienced so you just have to learn on the job.”

He continued: “It is an exciting occasion for everyone, moreso I think for the fans, for us to be playing in such a huge stadium as that and to be only the second game there.

“I watched the Everton v Brighton game on TV and even seeing it on there it seemed like a big occasion.

“I am guessing when we walk out there tomorrow it will be a much bigger feeling.

“It is a great one for the players and fans to be involved in and we will enjoy every moment and take the game as it comes.

“If I play it will personally for me be the biggest game I have ever been involved in.

in terms of crowd and level.

“We are not expected to win. We are going there with no expectations, so it's a bit of a win-win for everyone involved.

“The fans can have a great day and the players get to experience something so big.

“There is no pressure from outside noise so it's one we are relishing.”