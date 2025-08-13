Everton adventure for Mansfield Town as Carabao Cup draw hands Stags trip to brand new Premier League ​​​​​​​stadium

Mansfield Town were handed an exciting Carabao Cup trip to Premier League Everton in tonight's second round draw.

It means Nigel Clough's men will be one of the first visitors at the Toffee's plush new Hill Dickinson stadium on the banks of the River Mersey just days after Brighton become the first opposition there.

Stags booked their place in the hat with last night’s superb 2-0 away local derby win at arch-rivals Chesterfield.

The ties will take place during the week commencing 25th August.

A photograph taken on May 13, 2024 shows an aerial view of the understruction new stadium for Everton football club, at Bramley Moore Dock, in Liverpool, north west England. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

With the Brighton game being on the Sunday it is likely the Stags game will be on the Wednesday night, 27th August

Stags' only game against Everton in the past was at their former Goodison Park home in November 2022 in the Papa John's Trophy where two stoppage time goals earned the Toffees a 2-1 win and knocked Stags out of the competition.

But, otherwise, the clubs have never met in any other form of competitive game.

Stags were knocked out of the competition away at Bolton Wanderers on penalties at the first hurdle last year but the season before went on a superb run, only just missing out on the quarter-finals when knocked out by Port Vale in round four.

It was only the second time the Stags had reached the fourth round of the competition in the club’s history, the first time being in 1975, when they beat Wolves and then lost to Manchester City in the quarter-finals at Maine Road.

Carabao Cup second round draw in full

South Section

Fulham vs. Bristol City

Norwich City vs. Southampton

Oxford United vs. Brighton

Reading vs. AFC Wimbledon

Bournemouth vs. Brentford

Millwall vs. Coventry City

Wolves vs. West Ham United

Swansea City vs. Plymouth

Bromley vs. Wycombe Wanderers

Cardiff City vs. Cheltenham or Exeter City

Cambridge United vs. Charlton

North Section

Tranmere or Burton Albion vs. Lincoln City

Accrington Stanley vs. Doncaster Rovers

Wigan Athletic vs. Stockport County

Stoke City vs. Bradford City

Burnley vs. Derby County

Sunderland vs. Huddersfield or Leicester City

Birmingham City or Sheffield United vs. Port Vale

Preston vs. Wrexham

Barnsley or Fleetwood Town vs. Rotherham United

Bolton Wanderers or Sheffield Wednesday vs. Leeds United

Everton vs. Mansfield

Grimsby vs. Manchester United