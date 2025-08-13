Everton adventure for Mansfield Town as Carabao Cup draw hands Stags trip to brand new Premier League stadium
It means Nigel Clough's men will be one of the first visitors at the Toffee's plush new Hill Dickinson stadium on the banks of the River Mersey just days after Brighton become the first opposition there.
Stags booked their place in the hat with last night’s superb 2-0 away local derby win at arch-rivals Chesterfield.
The ties will take place during the week commencing 25th August.
With the Brighton game being on the Sunday it is likely the Stags game will be on the Wednesday night, 27th August
Stags' only game against Everton in the past was at their former Goodison Park home in November 2022 in the Papa John's Trophy where two stoppage time goals earned the Toffees a 2-1 win and knocked Stags out of the competition.
But, otherwise, the clubs have never met in any other form of competitive game.
Stags were knocked out of the competition away at Bolton Wanderers on penalties at the first hurdle last year but the season before went on a superb run, only just missing out on the quarter-finals when knocked out by Port Vale in round four.
It was only the second time the Stags had reached the fourth round of the competition in the club’s history, the first time being in 1975, when they beat Wolves and then lost to Manchester City in the quarter-finals at Maine Road.
Carabao Cup second round draw in full
South Section
Fulham vs. Bristol City
Norwich City vs. Southampton
Oxford United vs. Brighton
Reading vs. AFC Wimbledon
Bournemouth vs. Brentford
Millwall vs. Coventry City
Wolves vs. West Ham United
Swansea City vs. Plymouth
Bromley vs. Wycombe Wanderers
Cardiff City vs. Cheltenham or Exeter City
Cambridge United vs. Charlton
North Section
Tranmere or Burton Albion vs. Lincoln City
Accrington Stanley vs. Doncaster Rovers
Wigan Athletic vs. Stockport County
Stoke City vs. Bradford City
Burnley vs. Derby County
Sunderland vs. Huddersfield or Leicester City
Birmingham City or Sheffield United vs. Port Vale
Preston vs. Wrexham
Barnsley or Fleetwood Town vs. Rotherham United
Bolton Wanderers or Sheffield Wednesday vs. Leeds United
Everton vs. Mansfield
Grimsby vs. Manchester United