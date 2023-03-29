Euros exit but great experience as Mansfield Town's Owen Mason makes debut for Ireland U19s
Despite a European U19s Championships exit last night, Mansfield Town's highly promising young keeper Owen Mason will return to the club this week with his first two full international appearances for Ireland U19s under his belt.
Mason kept a clean sheet on his debut in the 1-0 win over Estonia at the weekend.
But two minutes after the break last night Greece profited from a slip by Ireland captain James Abankwah.
Georgios Koutsias still had work to do but drove towards the end line before squaring to Lampros Smyrlis for a simple tap-in past Mason for a 1-0 win.
Stags first team coach Andy Garner said it had been great experience for the young keeper, who has already attracted attention by clubs as high as the Premier League.
“It's fantastic for him and I am absolutely delighted. He's a good lad,” said Garner.
“We have sent him out on loan as he needed some football and he's enjoying that.
“It was fantastic to make his debut and we're really proud of him.
“He has a bright future. He has a great stature about him – he's a good size. He's got a chance. There's no doubt about it. It's about him taking that chance.
“We're trying to give him opportunities and have sent him out on loan to try to get a bit of experience which helps. You need to be playing football matches.
“But this was a massive bonus for him at international level and I'm glad he did well.”