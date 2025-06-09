2 . Cuiabano - undisclosed

Botafogo's defender #66 Cuiabano reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Copa Libertadores group stage football match between Brazil's Botafogo and Argentina's Estudiantes de La Plata at the Olimpico Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 14, 2025. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP) (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images) : Part of a potential triple deal with Botafogo, with negotiations advanced but values undisclosed. The 22-year-old left-back is seen as a long-term investment to strengthen the defensive flanks. His versatility could help Forest rotate players like Ola Aina or Neco Williams during a congested schedule. Photo: AFP via Getty Images