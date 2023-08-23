Ethan Wiesztort unstoppable with four goal salvo as Sherwood Colliery ease past Retford

The Wood progressed thanks to four first half goals from Ethan Wiesztort and captain Jobe Shaw said: “Obviously I am pleased to go through, and I thought we had a good tempo in the first half.

“I was a bit disappointed with the second half, but positives are minutes for Robbo (Doolan) and Trav (Munn) plus starts for Scholesy (Louis Pennington) and Jacob (Pearce).”

A heavy fixture schedule saw manager Wayne Savage shuffle the pack with four changes and first appearances of the season from the bench for Robson Doolan and Travis Munn. The Wood took an early lead, with only six minutes played. Ethan Wiesztort was found in space by Ricky Starbuck, advancing and calmly lifting the ball over Ethan Cowan.

Ethan Wiesztort scores his second of his four goals.

On 16 minutes Ewan Robson broke forward, riding a challenge before releasing Marley Grant on the left. Grant duly crossed the ball where Wiesztort was waiting to apply the finish to double the advantage.

Wiesztort was proving a handful and on 28 minutes he capitalised on a defensive error, sprinting clear and sidefooting home to complete a second hat-trick of the season. Right on half-time Wiesztort jinked past defenders before applying another excellent finish.