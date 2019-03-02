Errors proved crucial says Cheltenham Town boss after 4-2 defeat at Mansfield Town

Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff says individual errors cost his side a battling point at Mansfield Town.

The Robins looked to be heading for a routine defeat after trailing 2-0 following goals from CJ Hamilton.

But Chris Hussey curled a beautiful free-kick home on 59 minutes to pull a goal back.

And Charlie Raglan glanced in a header from a corner to level minutes later.

But Stags regrouped and hit the front once more when Will Atkinson headed home from a corner on 76 minutes, just seconds after Scott Flinders brilliantly kept out Jorge Grant.

Alex MacDonald slotted home on the break to get his first goal after returning from injury in stoppage time to complete the win.

It left Duff a frustrated figure as he reflected on a costly lack of solidity in the closing moments,

“We would have taken 2-2 of course but we wanted to be adventurous,” he said.

“We are not a top three of four team like Mansfield, but spirit and quality like that show we can we an be better team that what we are.

“We have paid the price for some individual errors which is frustrating. We played well today but gave some poor goals away.

“The players have done all we asked of them.

“I thought we did brilliantly to get back in to the game, we showed some real quality there and caused one of the best teams in the division some real problems.

“It is disappointing that we did not hold on to the point, but we have shown ourselves the standards that we can reach.

“We need to build on this now and produce displays like this much more often. If we do that then we can get higher in the table.”