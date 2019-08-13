Enforced change but Mansfield Town will stay strong for Carabao Cup visit of Morecambe

Mansfield Town have one enforced change to make for tonight’s Carabao Cup first round home tie with Morecambe with centre half Matt Preston starting a three game ban for Saturday’s red card against the same opposition.

Preston was dismissed for a lunge at Lewis Alessandra near the end of the 2-2 draw and joins midfield ace Jacob Mellis on the suspended list.

But Hayden White is now fit again and could return while youngsters James Clarke and Lewis Gibbens could come into contention if boss John Dempster starts with a three at the back, though if he stays 4-4-2 Ryan Sweeney is likely to come back in.

Stags may also make the odd tweak or two elsewhere.

Assistant boss Lee Glovers said: “The sendings-off give other people a chance.

“We have other people around the squad and it gives them an opportunity to come in and stake a claim - and if they do the business, they stay in the team.

“The manager has made it quite clear. If you go in and do the business you stay in.

“Sometimes we are disappointed when people get suspended or injured. But it always opens the door for someone else.

“Sometimes people come in, get their wings, and just fly. We are hoping someone will come in and maybe enhance the team, and stay in there as they are doing well.

“There are a few that have been champing at the bit to get a game.”

On White’s fitness, he said: “Hayden has trained again today so we’re looking at it.

“He has been back in training a while so he will come into consideration with Clarky and a couple of other players.

“I believe Hayden is ready to start a game. Our medical department have put him forward to train so he should be ready.

“He is a very good player to have in the squad and we are lucky to have him here.”

Glover said Stags would send out a strong side as they wanted to get on a cup run.

“We will approach the game respectfully and put out a strong side,” he said.

“We want to win and get through. It would be nice to have a cup run in whatever cup, which the supporters would like.

“All we need to do is focus on this game, make sure we are in the hat and see where it takes us.

“I don’t think we’ll make a lot of changes at all. I think we’re going to try to go as strong as we can. We have a good squad to choose the players from. I am sure the manager will sleep on it and make a decision.”

Morecambe will also make changes, but again not many after a fine display in the 2-2 draw.

“If you’re in their camp, Morecambe did fantastically on Saturday,” said Glover.

“Will they shake it up? I don’t know. We are just concentrating on getting us right.

“We know them and we know them after Saturday. We imposed ourselves a bit in the second half and we just want to try to start like that and impose ourselves on the game.

“They’re not an unknown quantity as we’ve just played them.”

He added: “We’ve had a good meeting and training session today and the mood around the camp is quite positive which you want to keep and take into the game.

“We know we could be sitting here with at least four points on the board rather than two.

“We have showed a lot of character in those two games but we want to start the game better and stamp our authority on it and hopefully get a win.”