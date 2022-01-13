Tina and Paul Broughton - stepping down from board.

The duo, who acted as stadium director and operations director, respectively, joined the club in July 2012.

Together, they have been instrumental in a number of stadium and operational improvements at the club.

Paul and Tina leave their roles following a series of notable accomplishments which include re-increasing the ground’s capacity, renovating the club’s hospitality areas, including the Kevin Bird Suite, 1861 Suite and Sandy’s Bar and Kitchen and establish a family room and family area which led to the club receiving the award of Family Club of the Year in 2019.

Paul and Tina Broughton said: “It is with heavy hearts that we step down from the board of directors after nine-and-a-half wonderful years at Mansfield Town Football Club.

“On reflection of our time at the club, we are proud of the achievements we have made, and it has been both a joy and honour to see the club go from strength-to-strength year-upon-year.

“We have been privileged to lead a group of staff, whose dedication and efforts are deserved of our most profound recognition.

“Our thanks are extended to our club’s owners, John and Carolyn, the board of directors and our outstanding supporters.

“We will continue to support the club and we wish Nigel and the players every success in the second half of the season.”

“Thank you to you all for your support to us personally and to Mansfield Town Football Club.”In a statement, owners John and Carolyn Radford said: “Paul and Tina have helped create a lasting legacy at One Call Stadium and leave their roles on the board of directors with our highest regard.

“Their contribution towards the numberless improvements at the club in the past decade cannot be underestimated.

“We are proud of the achievements they have made in enhancing every area of the football club.

“Though they now vacate their day-to-day responsibilities at One Call Stadium, their new honorary positions as boardroom ambassadors will enable them to enjoy home matchdays at One Call Stadium in the years to come.