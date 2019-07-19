Encouraging news for Mansfield Town defender Noah Stokes

Mansfield Town believe the injury to youngster Noah Stokes may not be as bad as first thought.

Stokes looked set for a long lay-off with was feared to be a dislocated knee during the first half of Thursday's friendly at Bradford PA.

However, assistant manager Lee Glover said: “It's more positive than we originally thought, so that's good for the lad.

“He will be under the medical team now for the next few weeks and then we'll get him re-assessed.

“I would not want to put a timescale on it – that will be down to the medical team and how his knee settled down over the next few days. We will probably know something more accurate then.”