Emotions run high as Mansfield Town defender Alfie Kilgour returns from 14-month injury nightmare

After almost 14 torturous months out injured, the raw emotions were on full display on Saturday as giant Mansfield Town defender Alfie Kilgour finally made his comeback.

Kilgour was given a deafening reception from supporters for his late cameo role up front and has vowed to repay them by giving his all for the shirt once more.

The January 2023 signing from Bristol Rovers had looked a rock in defence until he went down with no one near him at Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday, 15th August 2023 and was found to have ruptured his Achilles tendon.

Kilgour said the long road back had been hard and dark at times, so it was no surprise how emotional his return to action was on Saturday as he helped Stags see out a 2-0 home win over Blackpool to make it five wins in a row and stay third in League One.

Alfie Kilgour - back in business last weekend against Blackpool. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media.

“Saturday was a very special day for me – 418 days it had been since I last ran on a football pitch at Doncaster,” he said.

“It came a bit unexpectedly. I trained on Friday and, with us having a few injuries, the gaffer pulled me and asked how I was.

“I said I was good and he told me I would be in the squad and on the bench. So to get a little five minute cameo was a great moment.

“I got an absolutely unbelievable reception from the fans. I get goosebumps just thinking about it.

Mansfield Town defender Alfie Kilgour is stretchered off during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Doncaster Rovers FC at the Eco-Power Stadium Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“To have to wait so long for that connection with the fans has been heartbreaking for me.

"My old man was in the stand too so it was probably very emotional for him as I have had a supportive family and it's been a long road.

“When things are going well, they're going well for everyone – but when they're not, everyone suffers.

“Saturday was a perfect occasion and a perfect day with a full house and three points for the lads, who are flying in the table, topped off by me getting on the pitch.”

He added: “I knew firstly there was a job to do. I was told I was going on up front and to run around and get stuck in.

“I had a feeling of calmness and peace and I was also quite emotional.

“I have had quite a few dark times, there in the gym by myself, and suffering pain and being told by surgeons I might not get back to where I was.

“So to finally run out onto a pitch in a Mansfield Town kit for League One football was all I had dreamt of. To be back doing that is amazing.

“I'm glad it's out the way now with that emotion and I now want to do a job and be back among the battle.”

Kilgour is loving life at Mansfield Town and said: “I have nothing but good words to say about this club and the fans as since day one I have been made nothing but welcome and it has a real family feel.

“I don't know if it's the place, the football club or the people – maybe it's everything.

“But there is a togetherness and a backs-against-the-wall underdog sort of mentality.

“I was embraced with open arms and I had that sort of ethos as well.

“I will give my all for this football club and try to represent them the best I can, which I think is all they want.”

But he has faced some huge challenges over the past 14 months.

“The biggest challenge has probably been trying to stay positive which hasn't been easy. You can lose your purpose a bit,” he said.

“I had 12 meetings with Sporting Chance, who have been brilliant.

“I have had setbacks along the way - I had to have another operation for some scar tissue to get that fixed and looked after.

“But motivation has never been a problem and I have always had that visualisation of being back on that pitch in front of the fans.

“Football does not wait for anyone – it doesn't stand still.

“If you are injured you get a few messages and calls, but then you're on your own and it's down to you.

“It's the loneliness, not being around the team regularly. It flicks a switch and you know what you have to do.

"I had no choice. I am a football player and I have a mortgage to pay. Reality kicks in.

“You don't get any immediate payback for your work in the gym. It is six or eight months down the line you get your rewards.

“If I look back to the person I was before the injury I can't even recognise myself after what I have been through and the experiences I have had.

“I think I have matured and it's been a year to understand my body.”

Kilgour, who lives with a couple of team mates, is now ready to embrace the season ahead.

“I live in a rented house locally and I have Will Evans and Tom Nicols here too so it's a bit of a club house. It's not much but it does a job and we all get on really well,” he said.

“The season ahead now for me is just about trying to get back out on that pitch 20-25 times maybe – I would snatch your hand off for that.

“I just want to get back playing my football and back to where I left off as I was in such a good place just before my injury. I felt as fit as I ever had in my career.

“I was playing next to Aden Flint and things were just clicking into place naturally.

“I knew last season we were going to have a great season and get promoted from the first five games.

“Now I want to get back to doing what I ultimately love the most which is playing football.”