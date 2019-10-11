Emotional rollercoaster, but Mansfield Town now on the rise believes Alex MacDonald

Battling Mansfield Town midfielder Alex MacDonald said the club had already gone through the whole range of possible emotions in the poor start to this season.

But he believes Stags are now finally on the up and can propel themselves up the table with a win against Oldham on Saturday.

“Frustrating would probably be the word to sum up the campaign so far,” he said.

“We’ve had some frustrating results. We’ve been in front and lost games. We’ve been through all the emotions you could go through over a whole season in a short space of time.

“But we certainly feel we’re on the back end of that now and we’re on the positive side of it. We’ve had some good performances and a positive result last weekend and hopefully that will kickstart us from here on.”

MacDonald said last weekend’s last gasp win at Grimsby has lifted spirits.

“The two performances before Grimsby were ‘more like us’ performances, but the dogged win against Grimsby was a real positive. That satisfied me more than any result this season,” he smiled.

“It has galvanised our spirit and we have a lot of people with smiles on their faces.

“If we make sure the performances are right and the effort levels are right, then I genuinely believe with the quality we’ve got in this squad we will climb this table.”

Having twice narrowly missed out on promotions, MacDonald knows the pressure is even bigger this time around.

“Most of this group have been together for two years now and there is no hiding place any more. There is no time to gel or new faces to integrate into the squad,” he said.

“We are where we are and it’s up to us now as players to make sure performance stay at the level they should be and, ultimately, the results start to come.”

MacDonald is delighted to be back in the side and playing well.

“I had a couple of games where I came out the team which is never nice,” he said.

“It’s hard to take but the manager felt it was the right thing for the team. I just made sure I got back in as soon as possible.

“I am getting better. I enjoy playing and the more games I play the better and sharper I feel. But I am not at the levels I know I can get to as yet, even though I feel a bit more like my old self.

“I wear my heart on my sleeve and try my hardest in every game I wear the Mansfield jersey. Working hard and trying to lead by example are things I pride myself on. I try to be infectious and get everyone coming with me.”

On Saturday’s visit of Oldham, he said: “The fans have been turning out in their numbers, but we have not got it right at home so far with results so it’s about time we started rewarding them with some performances and some results.

“Oldham are a tough outfit. Going forward they seem to have good players and they’ve got a new manager who everyone will be eager to impress.

“Sometimes when a team’s got a new manager it can be quote difficult to come up against. But we will be prepared for them and try to impose our game plan.

“A result would be massive on Saturday.”