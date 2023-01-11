Elliott Hewitt still believes Mansfield Town can achieve promotion dream

Outside the play-offs at the moment but a single point off fourth, he said: “We have been a bit inconsistent.

“But we are still in with a chance and there is a long way to go. We just need to pick up a bit of form and get our injured players back.

“League Two is a very good competition this year and everyone has good squads – even below us there are some very good teams.

Elliott Hewitt of Mansfield Town

“We have played well in a lot of games and also shown we can pick up points when we haven't played well.

“We are just conceding too many goals. But no one is carving us wide open or anything. It just seems like every shot is going in against us at the minute.

“I can't remember sides hitting the post or crossbar against us.

“And every goal going in, Pymy (keeper Christy Pym) has had no chance with either.

“We need to stop teams having even one chance as that's all it's taking at the minute.

“We need to stay on the front foot as we won't face as many attacks then.”

Hewitt believes consistency is what has given him the fans' award for 2022.

“I have not been amazing but maybe six or seven out of 10 every week and fans seem to be enjoying it. If they see you're working hard, that's all you can do,” he said.

“I am never going to be a nine or 10 out of 10 player every week. Playing consistently six or seven out of 10 every week keeps you in the team and in a job.

“It is good getting game time and keeping my place in the team. There is a lot of healthy competition which keeps you on your toes. If you make one slip up you have players like JJ (O'Toole) on the bench.

“The standard in training every day is unbelievable. As players we need to take that into games more. We train every week with the best squad of players in League Two and we keep pushing each other.”

Hewitt has played both full back and centre half this season and said: “I have no preference as long as it's at the back. I played quite a bit of my career in midfield but I don't think I am good enough to play in there. I enjoy playing at the back.”

Stags came from behind to win 2-1 away at Saturday's visitors Crewe Alexandra earlier in the season and Hewitt said: “We were 1-0 down and scored two late goals to win it and I cleared one off the line late on as well. It was a good game. I hope it's not as late as that this time.

“They have a new manager in charge and I don't know if they play as much football as they used to.

