Elliott Hewitt ready to enjoy a promotion chase with Mansfield Town after more relegation heartbreak

First summer signing for Stags Elliott Hewitt.

The versatile player, who also suffered relegation with Notts County, yesterday became the Stags' first summer signing after leaving the National League-bound Mariners.

“I think the manager here wants to have a good go next year and it suited me, because I've always wanted to be involved in a successful team. I feel like now is the right time to do that,” said Hewitt.

“I'd like to achieve a good season and hopefully we can fight at the top end of the table.

“It was a tough start for us at Grimsby and a tough ending as well.

“But Paul Hurst came in and I don't think the team he had near the end deserved to go down. But in the end we did go down and it was hard to take for us all.”

The 26-year-old is excited to get started, happy to sort the move out early and admitted the fact that Clough is the manager was a big influence in him choosing Mansfield over other clubs in the chase for his signature.

“I’m buzzing to get it done early on,” he said. “I can relax, enjoy my summer now and look forward to the season ahead.

“It all came about quite quickly, really. I spoke with the manager and then met him a few days later. It moved quickly

“Nigel Clough has done a lot in the game and knows the higher levels, so I’m sure will be very good for us.

“The manager was a big influence on choosing Mansfield.

“I had other options but as soon as I met the manager here, it was something I wanted to get over the line.

Hewitt prefers to play centre half but is equally adept at other roles.

“I can play in a few positions and give my best which is all that can be asked,” he said.

“My best position is probably centre back, but I’ve played a lot of games at right back and in centre midfield.

“I enjoy playing centre back mostly but I’ll play wherever I need to for the team.”

After a season without supporters due to lockdown, the former Ipswich man hopes he can turn out in front of his new fans when the new season kicks off.