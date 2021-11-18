Elliott Hewitt finally hitting form for Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town defender Elliott Hewitt - 'Mr Steady Eddie'? Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

“He has just settled in. New players always settle in at varying times and I think Elliott is really settling in now,” he said.

“He is great for us as he can play right back, centre half, even midfield as well. His versatility was one of the reasons we signed him.

“He is a Mr Steady Eddie – seven or eight out of 10 each week.

“He had a couple of bad games towards the start of the season, certainly the Bradford one at home, but since then he's been very good indeed.

Hewitt admitted: “I struggled a bit at the start. I was injured in pre-season, then came back and had a few games that were not my best.

“Hopefully the last few weeks I have turned it round and can keep on going on from there.

“It's just about consistency and playing games. Obviously everyone plays better when the team is winning too.”

Hewitt is currently at right back and said: “I spoke to the manager before I signed and I wasn't signed to play centre half, I was signed to play wherever he needed me to. That's been the case and we will continue like that - wherever I'm needed I will play.

“Right back is where I've played most of my career to be fair.

“I had a season at Notts County where I played centre midfield and then the back end of last season at Grimsby I played centre half and played really well.

“So I will just play wherever I need to.”

On the campaign so far as a whole, he added: “Collectively the season has been up and down, personally as well really.

“The team got off to a good start that first few games then went on a dip in form. Hopefully we have now turned it around and we can just keep looking onwards.

“I think it was coming a long time before the first win against Tranmere. We deserved to beat Port Vale and with some of the performances before that we had been unlucky.

“We had a bit of luck on Saturday when Reidy (Stevenage striker Jamie Reid) hit the post twice and I think that has been missing a bit.

“We should now go into the next game full of confidence. We've won four in a row so we just have to keep performing how we are.