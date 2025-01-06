3 . Barry set for Derby

Sheffield United look set to fall short in the race for Louie Barry with reports naming Championship rivals Derby County as surprise frontrunners (Sheffield Star). Barry emerged on the radar of just about every Championship club going into the January window after an outstanding few months at Stockport County. The 21-year-old bagged 15 goals in 23 League One appearances and was recently recalled by parent club Aston Villa. Photo: Getty Images